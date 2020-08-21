Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 356.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,566,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,700. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $162.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.03.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

