LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,442 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,664,000 after purchasing an additional 145,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,314,000 after purchasing an additional 129,677 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,600,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,251 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.67. 1,133,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

