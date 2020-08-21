Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 1,173 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 80.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.22. 739,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,823,939. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market cap of $172.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

