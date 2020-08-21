Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $584.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,107. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $605.72. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,701. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

