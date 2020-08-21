Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $505,000 Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,515,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,826,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,906,000 after buying an additional 5,722,725 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,982,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,386,000 after buying an additional 1,400,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,039,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,398,000 after buying an additional 1,179,542 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,304,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 662,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 276,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,150. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

