Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $536,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,894,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

