Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 397.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.88.

CME Group stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.93. The company had a trading volume of 56,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,124. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,810. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

