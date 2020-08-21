Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 37,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BofA Securities raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Shares of CNP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 258,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,308. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

