Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,734 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 237.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,780 shares of company stock worth $1,161,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $328.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.29.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

