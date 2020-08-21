Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Position Reduced by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,358,000 after buying an additional 230,468 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,739,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 199,195 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,677,000 after purchasing an additional 101,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 644,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after acquiring an additional 102,299 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.66. 376,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,688. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.35.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,962,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

