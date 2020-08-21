Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,661. The company has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $19,905,372.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at $32,125,284,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.