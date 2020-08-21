McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 100.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in McKesson by 254.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 75.2% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,271 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $150.97. 1,335,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,707. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.49 and its 200-day moving average is $146.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.