Medical Facilities Corp (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Update

Medical Facilities Corp (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.7 days.

MFCSF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,505. Medical Facilities has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $6.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Medical Facilities from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.