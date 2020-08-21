MedicCoin Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $22,454.31 and approximately $4.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin and Graviex. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000088 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

