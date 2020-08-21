Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.98. 6,574,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,265,021. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.30. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.