Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 785,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,038,622. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.03.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

