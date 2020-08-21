MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Down 25.8% in July

MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of MIXT remained flat at $$9.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,293. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.0574 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MiX Telematics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 228,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

