MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Down 25.8% in July

MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of MIXT remained flat at $$9.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,293. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MiX Telematics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 228,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.
