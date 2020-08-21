Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $30.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th.

MOMO traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $20.64. 81,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,194. Momo has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. Momo had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Momo will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Momo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Momo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Momo by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 155,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Momo by 2,507.3% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 284,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 273,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

