MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Short Interest Down 26.0% in July

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,900 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 474,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

MYRG traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.04. 116,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,824. The stock has a market cap of $630.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.84. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $513.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. Research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $188,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 286,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $911,346.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 70,319 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MYR Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after buying an additional 44,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in MYR Group during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

