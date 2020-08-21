North Growth Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 94,000 Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,942,000. Jacobs Engineering makes up about 1.9% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $480,680 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on J. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of J traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,051. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10. Jacobs Engineering has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

