North Growth Management Ltd. Has $12.13 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.9% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 286.5% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 154,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 114,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,030,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,785,824. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -619.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

