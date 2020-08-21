North Growth Management Ltd. Has $7.86 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

North Growth Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.9% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524,792 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624,759 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,038,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,000 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,104,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,822,100. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

