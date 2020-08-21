Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 220.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.86. 440,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,355. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.78 and its 200 day moving average is $327.64. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

