Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.32. The company had a trading volume of 280,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,336. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.85.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.