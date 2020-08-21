Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 314.4% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.54. 1,954,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In related news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $208,888.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at $844,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,684 shares of company stock worth $5,003,618. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

