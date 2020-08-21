Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,412,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,130,000. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,710,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,689,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,863,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average of $95.69. The company has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

