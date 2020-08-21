Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,580.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,228. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,506.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,381.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $1,074.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,597.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

