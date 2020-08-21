Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,176,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,017,000 after buying an additional 281,520 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,568,000 after buying an additional 236,863 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 824.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 250,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,080,000 after buying an additional 223,404 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,162,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,191,000 after buying an additional 146,914 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,543,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,937,000 after buying an additional 140,035 shares during the period. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.7826 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on NVO shares. BofA Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.