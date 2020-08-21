Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $130.80

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.80 and last traded at $130.80, with a volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.63.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Omega Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 1,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.