Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $130.80

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.80 and last traded at $130.80, with a volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.63.
Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Omega Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.50.
Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
