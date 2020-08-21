Opus Hits One Day Volume of $1,541.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Opus has a total market cap of $274,210.20 and approximately $1,541.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00122009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.96 or 0.01714978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00191122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00146166 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus launched on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

