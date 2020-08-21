Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.96. 75,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,791. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

