Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New $770,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,135 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 49,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $912,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,985 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42.

