Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.97.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BK traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $35.71. 139,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,318. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

