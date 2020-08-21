Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after buying an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,423,000 after buying an additional 910,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after buying an additional 9,624,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. 1,089,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,516,400. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $212.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

