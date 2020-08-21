Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.29. 231,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In related news, Director David B. Ingram purchased 40,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800 and sold 13,035 shares worth $561,219. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,884,000 after buying an additional 182,575 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,802,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,851,000 after acquiring an additional 143,392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 669,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,136,000 after acquiring an additional 141,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 184.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 191,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 124,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.