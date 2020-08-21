PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,200 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.21. 57,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,041. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.65. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.27.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

