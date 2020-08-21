Princeton Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,158 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FB shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,204.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,793 shares of company stock worth $4,124,933 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.01. 15,382,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,497,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $278.89. The stock has a market cap of $748.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

