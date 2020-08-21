Princeton Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,724 Shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mesoblast by 111.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mesoblast by 93.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MESO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. 749,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Mesoblast limited has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $21.28.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 197.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. Analysts predict that Mesoblast limited will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

