Princeton Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,034 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZS traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.22. 2,135,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.97 and a 200 day moving average of $84.32. Zscaler Inc has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $138.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $11,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,275,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $310,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,088 shares of company stock valued at $33,509,770 in the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $105.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

