Princeton Capital Management LLC Acquires 779 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in salesforce.com by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.53. 5,725,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,532,163. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.92. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $210.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,154.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.08.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 623 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $111,161.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,485.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $868,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,957 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,513.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 759,912 shares of company stock valued at $143,843,531. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

