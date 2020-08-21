Princeton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,525 Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,405,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 389,300 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,679. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cellectis SA has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $811.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLLS. TheStreet raised shares of Cellectis from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

