Princeton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,862 Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $6.94 on Friday, reaching $95.88. 9,285,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.53.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

