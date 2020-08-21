Princeton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 1.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.07. 588,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,240. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Evercore ISI cut Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.29.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total transaction of $67,029.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,588.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total transaction of $319,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,724 shares of company stock worth $10,907,202. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

