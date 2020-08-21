Princeton Capital Management LLC Buys 4,862 Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,411,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,341,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after buying an additional 74,009 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 38.9% during the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after buying an additional 333,710 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,104,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after buying an additional 25,019 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 43.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 754,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 230,403 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

PCRX stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.90. 696,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,091. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Pacira Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $663,167.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $40,724.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,073.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,540 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,688 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

