Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,145,000 after buying an additional 1,244,503 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,855,000 after buying an additional 48,909 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,925,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,746,000 after buying an additional 173,949 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after buying an additional 789,089 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.64.

Shares of MCHP traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,859,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,069. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.74. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $225,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,622 shares of company stock worth $2,100,579. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

