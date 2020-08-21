Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $43.07. 12,927,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,290,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

