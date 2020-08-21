Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $412,000 Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 187.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 76,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,880,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,677,000 after purchasing an additional 314,582 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,460,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,954,000 after purchasing an additional 322,029 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,441. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

