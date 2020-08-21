Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $439,000 Position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 244,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 57,876 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 483.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 219,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 34,915 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,246.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,864 shares in the company, valued at $174,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

SUM traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. 1,343,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,322. Summit Materials Inc has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

