Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $939,000 Stock Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 75,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $5,288,670.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,135,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,856,797. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.43. The company had a trading volume of 619,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,178. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.36. Entegris Inc has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $74.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

