Princeton Capital Management LLC Invests $154,000 in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AERI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.54.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. 726,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,077. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

